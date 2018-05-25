Prince Philip struggled at royal wedding due to cracked rib Prince Philip slipped in the bath, according to sources

Prince Philip reportedly struggled at the wedding of his grandson, Prince Harry, due to a cracked rib. According to a source, the 96-year-old slipped in the bath and injured himself days before the big day. They told The Sun: "The Duke is not a fan of showering and prefers to bathe. But he's a determined man and nothing was going to stop him attending nor would he take any kind of walking aid." Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the story.

Biography Penny Junor spoke about Prince Philip attending the wedding just weeks after his hip injury, telling the Express: "Given that he is 96-years-old and the operation was just six weeks ago, I think that shows what an extraordinary man he is. That will have meant a huge amount to Prince Harry. He is enormously fond of his grandfather," adding that his walk into the chapel was "heroic". Dr Carol Cooper added: "I take my hat off to him. He is clearly a very resolute gentleman who will not stop doing what he needs to do. Fractured ribs tend to be quite painful. It’s very rare for a fractured rib not to cause pain - even a tiny fracture. Because your ribs move when you breathe, every breath you take can be painful."

READ: Princess Eugenie's wedding: Why the seating plan is going to be tricky

Loading the player...

Prince Philip was dressed to the nines at the royal wedding in a morning suit, while accompanying the Queen, who was dressed in a lime, lemon, purple and grey ensemble by Stuart Parvin. A source originally confirmed to The Sun that Philip would attend the service in early May, saying: "The Duke is already walking unaided. He has amazing willpower. When he sets his mind to something he gets on and does it." He left hospital after recovering from his operation in early April, and Buckingham Palace released a statement about his health which read: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII’s Hospital at midday today, following a hip replacement operation last week. The Duke will continue his recovery at Windsor. His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received."

READ: Prince Philip looks healthy and happy at grandson's wedding following hip operation