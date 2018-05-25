The big sign that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on honeymoon The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to be honeymooning in Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to be on their honeymoon, after having to postpone their getaway by a few days. On Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carried out an engagement – their first as a married couple – just three days after their royal wedding. They attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in celebration of Prince Charles' 70th birthday, instead of jetting off on their honeymoon straight away.

But it appears the newlyweds are finally enjoying some quiet time alone. The big clue was Harry's absence at a charity polo match in Cirencester, Gloucester. Harry, 33, always takes part in the Jerudong Trophy with his brother Prince William every year, but he was notably missing from Friday's match at Cirencester Park Polo Club.

Harry, pictured with William last year, was noticeably missing from Friday's polo match

William, who attended the engagement alone, and his brother Harry are both patrons of the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund; William is president of Fields in Trust. The match helps raise funds and awareness for both charities. The Princes were school friends with Mr van Straubenzee, who sadly died in a car crash at the age of 18 in 2002. Henry was one of Harry's closest pals at Ludgrove School.

It's not yet known where Harry and Meghan have jetted off to, but the couple are said to have planned a romantic getaway in Africa. The continent holds a special place in their heart; Harry took Meghan on an incredible trip to Botswana in their early days of dating, when the couple went on safari and camped under the stars. They returned to Botswana for the Duchess' 36th birthday last year.

Harry has always made his love for Africa known, and it's thought he has planned a honeymoon in Namibia. The newlyweds will have lots to see and do, including safaris and visiting the Sossuvlei sand dunes, which are home to an array of animals including zebras, antelopes and ostriches. Alternatively, they may choose to take a trip to Kaokoland, home to the Himba tribe, one of the last nomadic tribes in Africa. It is reported that they have chosen to stay at Namibia's newest camp, Natural Selection's Hoanib Valley Camp.