Meghan Markle's profile on Kensington Palace website changed  

The new Duchess of Sussex's official royal page on Kensington Palace's website has been changed after fans complained that the original post downplayed her achievements as an actress by placing her career information on a secondary page. Ahead of becoming a member of the royal family, Meghan was a regular cast member of the hit legal drama Suits, where she played Rachel Zane. However, people flocking to read her biography on the site noted that the site appeared to focus on her charity work rather than her personal career.

However, the Careers section is now available on the main page, and the description reads: "After University Her Royal Highness worked as an actress, appearing in film and television. She most notably played the role of Rachel Zane on the series Suits for seven seasons, completing over 100 episodes. Whilst working on Suits, The Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada, as it became a second home to her." A spokesperson from Kensington Palace confirmed to the Mirror Online that the changes were made due to formatting and design reasons rather than the content itself.

Regarding her charity work, the website states how Meghan has been interested in charity since a young age. It reads: "The Duchess had a keen awareness of social issues and actively participated in charitable work. Aged 11 she successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid. Her Royal Highness also volunteered at a soup kitchen in Skid Row, Los Angeles from the age of 13-17. She continued to volunteer at the soup kitchen when she would return home to Los Angeles until the age of 22."

