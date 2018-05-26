Details about Prince Harry’s wedding reception speech revealed: it was ‘filled with love’ Wedding guest Janina Gavankar has opened up about the special moment…

The Duchess of Sussex's close friend Janina Gavankar has revealed some very touching details about Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding - even sharing an insight into Harry's speech at the reception. While she didn't give away any specifics about his words, she told Town and Country: "The speech that Harry gave was so funny, self-deprecating, filled with love, and that guy just has her back. I left feeling so solid for them." She continued: "I walked away feeling so confident that these two will put their combined power into the world for good.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave for their wedding reception

"They did it apart. They’ve done it apart their entire lives. Imagine what they can do together," she added. Her comments came following the exclusive evening reception, to which the newlyweds only invited their very close friends and family. "We all danced until the wee hours. We partied and celebrated and ate sliders at 2 in the morning," she said. "It was such a beautiful day and a carefree night, and it was a very powerful day in history. And I think everybody felt it across the world."

True Blood actress Janina became known as the 'mysterious guest in orange' after keeping a very low profile in the run-up to the wedding, choosing not to confirm her attendance to the press. "It wasn’t a priority for me to have my publicist announce I was going. My priority will always be my friend. I’m not there for you, I’m there for her," she said firmly.

Despite this, the star found herself at the centre of attention when she revealed that no designers agreed to dress her for the big event - with her stylist Niki Schwan improvising by going to a costume supplier to create her now-famed outfit. They customised a vintage piece, which featured a built-in cape to cover Janina's shoulders.

Janina's show-stopping wedding outfit

The star admitted that the strict dress code was hard to stick to. "Many of the Americans commiserated over how difficult it was to find dresses that fit all the requirements," she told the publication. "We were told panty hose at some point but many Americans didn’t wear them. I did—I was so afraid of screwing up that I just followed all protocol, but there were some rebels in our group."

