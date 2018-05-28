REVEALED: Kate Middleton's fun day out with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Houghton Horse Trials The Duchess enjoys a day out with her children

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a fun-filled day out with two of her three children – Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. The 36-year-old royal took a trip to Norfolk to visit the Houghton Horse Trials - which is held in the grounds of Houghton Hall in Norfolk every year – and looked incredible in a baby blue dress which is from high street store Zara! The Flocked Print Dress nails many trends in one hit – not only is it designed in a pastel tone, but it has an elasticated neckline, which allows it to be worn off-the-shoulder in a trendy bardot style. Navy blue embroidered detail featured on the sleeves and throughout the centre of the dress which gave it a summery feel and a waist-cinching, sash-style belt was tied around her torso. The dress retails at a purse-friendly £39.99 and is selling out fast, so catch it while you can.

Kate took Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, three, to the Houghton Horse Trials

The Duchess enjoyed the day with her two children who were very well-behaved as they took in the surroundings. George wore a green polo top and cream shorts with plimsolls and Charlotte looked adorable in a little pink floral dress as she munched on an ice cream.

According to blog From Berkshire to Buckingham, George looked particularly taken with a Dalmatian dog as they stopped for a bite to eat. In photographs which appeared on Twitter, the trio looked to be having a fabulous day out as they blended in with other spectators. This is the second time they have attended the event – the Cambridge's took their children last year too.

Kate's dress is £39.99 from Zara

Kate has long been a big fan of horses which she appears to have passed down to her eldest son George, four, as it has been revealed he has taken up horse-riding.The future King, who will turn five in July, has been having riding lessons in Windsor on a Shetland pony which actually belongs to his father Prince William’s cousin Zara Tindall.

A source exclusively told HELLO!: "William and Kate were really keen to get George riding – it's something all the royals do and the whole family adore animals. But obviously he's only small so they didn't want to put him on a big horse. They asked Zara if they could use one of her Shetland ponies and he's been learning to ride on one of those."

