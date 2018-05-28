Prince George and Princess Charlotte just wore matching shoes – and they cost £35 The children of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge step out in style

On Sunday afternoon, Prince George and Princess Charlotte accompanied their mother the Duchess of Cambridge to the Houghton Horse Trials in Norfolk. The show is held in the grounds of Houghton Hall every year and the trio actually went to the event last year also – perhaps it will become one of the family's yearly traditions? The young royals dressed in casual yet stylish attire - George, four, wore a smart bottle-green polo neck shirt, which was tucked in to the waistband of his cream shorts. On his feet were a pair of navy blue canvas shoes by Trotters Childrenswear, which retail at an affordable £35. George's younger sister Princess Charlotte, three, looked completely adorable in a sleeveless floral sundress in pink, which were teamed with the same shoes as George, but in a pastel pink. The shoes are currently available in 12 different shades online.

The young royals wore matching shoes at theHoughton Horse Trials

The Cambridge's looked to be having a lovely day in the photographs which surfaced on Twitter and featured on the blog From Berkshire to Buckingham.

Prince George's shoes are £35 by Hampton Classics at Trotters Childrenswear

Charlotte looked content as she munched on an ice cream and George looked fascinated with a Dalmatian dog in the snaps, as Kate tended to her children, wearing a £39.99 pastel blue dress from Zara which featured contrasting navy embroidery on the sleeves.

Princess Charlotte wore the same shoes as her brother, but in pink

The outing is the first time the family has been seen out in public after the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last Saturday.

Kate – who gave birth to her third child Prince Louis on 23 April – wore a stunning lemon yellow coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a striking floral hat by Philip Treacy.

Prince George was a pageboy and Princess Charlotte a bridesmaid, and the pair stole the show as they walked down the aisle with Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel.

