Kate Middleton’s favourite designer speaks out after criticising Meghan Markle’s wedding dress She has made an official statement…

One of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite fashion designers, Emilia Wickstead, has spoken out following claims that she accused the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress designer - Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller - of copying one of her gowns. In a statement posted to the brand's official Instagram account, she wrote: "I am extremely saddened by the commentary that has appeared in the press and on-line over the past few days. Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her."

The designer posted a statement to Instagram

She continued: I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy - a huge source of inspiration to me. I wish Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a wonderful, happy and love filled life together. Emilia."

MORE: Meghan Markle's royal wedding dress designer speaks out

Her comments come after the Daily Mail published an article claiming that the designer had told a reporter: "Her dress is identical to one of our dresses - apparently a lot of commentators were saying, 'It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress.'" She reportedly went on to say: "If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose."

Meghan's stunning Givenchy wedding gown

The designer also apparently made comments on Duchess Meghan's wedding hair, saying: "I was like, 'Hold the wisps [of her hair] back — it’s a Royal Wedding for God’s sake.'" Since the revelations, the designer's Twitter account has been suspended.

READ MORE: This is the adorable way Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named their royal wedding seating plan

Emilia Wickstead is of course known to be one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers - Kate has worn her garments on a number of occasions, including a beautiful flared yellow dress during a 2016 royal tour of India, and her memorable black full-length gown for The Sun Military Awards back in 2011.

The designer is one of Duchess Kate's favourites

The designer's statement saw nearly a thousand commenters leave their thoughts on the post, with some feeling Emilia's comments weren't sufficient. "Such a non apology. I was a fan but have to admit that this doesn’t look good," one fan wrote, though others felt the criticism towards the fashion house was unfair. "I’m sorry about what you and your team are going through. Keep it strong… all the best," another follower posted.