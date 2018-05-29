How Kate Middleton is just as hands-on with Prince George and Princess Charlotte after Prince Louis' birth The Duchess of Cambridge welcomed her third child in April

The Duchess of Cambridge is often praised for her hands-on parenting style, and following the birth of her third child Prince Louis in April, Kate has showed no signs of slowing down. The royal has been getting to grips with caring for her newborn, while also ensuring that her older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte don't feel left out. This means that even though she has fewer hands than children, the mum-of-three will go out of her way to make sure all of her youngsters are showered with love.

Over the weekend, Kate, 36, was spotted in Norfolk at the Houghton Horse Trials. She enjoyed a fun-filled day out with George, four, and Charlotte, three – treating her daughter to a strawberry ice cream. Baby Louis was most likely being cared for at home by the children's nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, or Kate's grandmother Carole Middleton at the royals' country house, Anmer Hall, which was just a ten-minute drive away.

Kate has always been a hands-on mother

In the days leading up to the royal wedding, Kate was again spotted out and about with her children, this time enjoying a walk in the park in Kensington Gardens. Prince William's wife was pictured with one hand on her pram, pushing one-month-old baby Louis, and the other hand holding onto her daughter Charlotte. Even though Kate was supported by the family nanny Maria, who has no doubt been a source of invaluable help, the Duchess made sure she was very much hands-on.

As previously announced by Kensington Palace, Kate will be on maternity leave until the autumn, and even when she does return to work, her primary focus will be her young children. She is expected to spend the majority of her time and the summer at her country home in Norfolk, which offers much more privacy than her house in central London. The ten-bedroom country mansion has a tennis court and lush gardens, where George and Charlotte can run around freely and Kate can bond with baby Louis with no intrusion.

Last week, the royal mother wrote an open letter to support Children's Hospice Week, in which she revealed: "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."