Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark's sweetest moments: video The royal couple have just celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary

The Danish royal family has had plenty of reason to celebrate this month! Not only has their future king, Crown Prince Frederik, just turned 50, but Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary also recently marked their fourteenth wedding anniversary in mid-May. The royals tied the knot in 2004 in Copenhagen, with Australia-born Mary uprooting her life Down Under to make the official move to Denmark to be with her prince. The couple went on to welcome two sons and two daughters: future heir Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. Watch our video below to see Frederik and Mary's sweetest moments, from their engagement and royal wedding to the births of their adorable children…

