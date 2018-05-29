Where Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are spending their half-term break The young royals have a week off school

School's out! Prince George and Princess Charlotte are on their half-term break, which means no classes to attend and a lot of playtime at home. The young royals will be bonding with their new baby brother Prince Louis, who is one month old, and spending time with their parents Prince William and Kate.

It's thought that Kate is making the most of her children's week off school and has taken them to their country home in Norfolk – Anmer Hall. Over the weekend, she was spotted at Houghton Horse Trials with George and Charlotte. The equestrian event is held in the grounds of Houghton Hall, which is a quick ten-minute drive away from the family's Norfolk mansion.

The royals are enjoying the week off in Norfolk

Anmer Hall, a ten-bedroom Georgian property, is the perfect place for George and Charlotte to spend their school holidays, and for Kate to recuperate following the birth of baby Louis. The country pile is located on the Queen's Sandringham Estate and was George and Charlotte's first home, before the family moved to Kensington Palace in London.

While William and Kate have a more-than-comfortable life in the capital, it's no secret that the Duchess is a country bumpkin at heart and loves being outdoors with her children. She takes every opportunity that she can to go back to Anmer Hall and this May half-term break is no different. It's likely that the Cambridges will spend the full week in Norfolk before George goes back to Thomas's Battersea on Monday, and Charlotte returns to Willcocks Nursery School.

The Cambridges will be making their next high-profile appearance as a family next weekend in London on Saturday 9 June, celebrating Trooping the Colour. As is customary, the royal family will be out in full force to mark the Queen's birthday. William, Kate, George and Charlotte are expected to end the celebrations on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Her Majesty, but baby Louis will be too young to attend.