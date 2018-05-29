Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to the Netherlands – find out why The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Holland in July

Prince Harry will reportedly visit the Netherlands this summer and will most likely be joined by his new wife, Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex will travel at the end of July for his work as founder and patron of the Invictus Games; the sporting tournament for wounded servicemen and women is slated to take place in The Hague and Rotterdam in 2020.

Ahead of the Games, local news outlet Nederlandse Omroep Stichting has reported that Harry will visit the Netherlands. It's unknown whether Meghan will make the trip, but it's likely that she will to show her support for her husband and for the Paralympic-style event.

Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto

Harry and Meghan coincidentally made their debut as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017, just two months before they announced their engagement. At the time, the former actress was based in Canada for her role in Suits, and Harry made sure to visit her on set. The Prince also invited Meghan to the opening and closing ceremony of the Games.

In February, the Netherlands bid to bring the Games to their country in 2020. The tournament was launched in London in 2014 and has since been hosted by Orlando and Toronto. The 2018 Games are scheduled to be held in Sydney from 20 to 27 October. Last month, Meghan accidentally let slip that she was planning to attend the Games, which could be her first official long-haul trip with Harry.

The Duchess spoke to some of the wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who were competing for a place on Team GB. Among them was 38-year-old Michael Mellon, who suffered a rugby injury while playing for the Royal Air Force in 2005. "We talked a lot about Canada last year and how hot it had been for that time of year and how impressed she was at the level of competition," Michael said. "She told me that she had never been to Australia but was going to this year's event and was really looking forward to being there with Harry."