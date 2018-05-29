The nine most eligible bachelors now Prince Harry is officially off the market: video Prince Harry has a huge legion of admirers

Now that Prince Harry is officially off the market, having tied the knot to former actress Meghan Markle last week, we've decided to see which royal bachelors are yet to find their soulmates. Hailing from the UK to all the way to Brunei, there are plenty of eligible bachelors in the world to daydream about. One of the most handsome princes is Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark - who happens to be the 19-year-old godson of Prince William. The British royal who was just 16 when he attended the christening of his godson in London. Other top picks include Prince Mateen of Brunei, the Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Lady Sarah Chatto's youngest son Arthur Chatto. See who else made the list in the video below...

