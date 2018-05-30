Monaco's royal bride-to-be Marie Chevallier shows off her engagement ring – see the stunning sparkler Louis Ducruet popped the question earlier this year

Although Princess Stephanie of Monaco's son, Louis Ducruet, popped the question to his girlfriend, Marie Chevallier, earlier this year, we haven't yet had the chance to closely admire the stunning sparkler that Grace Kelly's 25-year-old grandson gave his fiancée. But three months after the engagement was announced by proud mum Princess Stephanie, Marie finally showed off her new diamond accessory at the Amber Lounge U*NITE 2018 'Race Against Dementia' fundraiser - and it couldn't be more perfect. The couple weren't alone in their debut as future bride and groom though, they were accompanied by fellow royals Prince Albert, Pauline Ducruet and Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

At the time of their engagement, Louis and Marie took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news. Prince Albert's nephew captioned photos of his beachside proposal, which took place at Vietnman's Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai: "Let me introduce you the future madame Ducruet she said yes and we are now engaged #withlove #engagement #proposal #iloveyou @mariehoachevallier."

Princess Stephanie's son Louis Ducruet and his royal bride-to-be Marie Chevallier attended the Monte-Carlo gala on May 25

The date of Louis and Marie's big day is still unknown, but it's not the only royal wedding that the family have to look forward to. Princess Caroline's daughter Charlotte Casiraghi is also set to tie the knot to producer Dimitri Rassam, although their summer wedding date, our sister brand ¡HOLA! has revealed, has been postponed. Meanwhile, according to Nice Matin, Louis will likely be marrying during the first half of 2019.

The appearance gave us a chance for a closer look at Marie's diamond engagement ring

Joining the happy couple at Friday's event, held at Monte-Carlo's Le Meridien Hotel, was Louis' stylish sister Pauline, who was accompanied by her friends Maxime Giaccardi and Nicolas Suissa. The young royal posted a picture of the trio on Instagram captioning it: "3 is a squad #aintnobodylikeus #mymen."

Princess Stephanie's daughter Pauline Ducruet was joined by her "squad", Maxime Giaccardi and Nicolas Suissa

Princess Caroline's daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover attended with her boyfriend of two years, Ben-Sylvester Strautmann. Ben-Sylvester is often at the 18-year-old Princess' side at major events, including the wedding of her half-brother Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma in Peru.

All in the family: Pauline and Louis' cousin Princess Alexandra, 18, attended the party with boyfriend Ben-Sylvester Strautmann

While we suspect that any possible royal wedding bells are quite a way off for Princess Alexandra, her siblings and cousin make up three out of the five big royal wedding events for the coming year. Prince Christian has wed, and Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle this month, while pending nuptials include not just those of Monaco's royals, but another British royal wedding, when Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel Windsor in October.