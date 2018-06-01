Why Prince William's Father's Day will be extra special this year The Duke of Cambridge welcomed his third child in April

The Duke of Cambridge is set to celebrate a very special Father's Day this month. Sunday 17 June will mark his first as a father-of-three, thanks to the arrival of a new addition to his family – his baby boy, Prince Louis. William and Kate welcomed their third child at the end of April, meaning that Louis will be eight weeks old by the time the royals celebrate. The Duke will also mark his 36th birthday a few days later on Thursday 21 June.

The Cambridges tend to spend family occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries and national holidays, in private. It's likely that William and Kate will celebrate Father's Day at home at Kensington Palace this year. With three children to look after under the age of four, including a newborn, the doting parents are expected to have a low-key weekend.

Baby Louis was born on 23 April

William's Father's Day in 2014 was a particularly memorable one. Not only was he marking his first as a dad to Prince George, but his son, who was ten-months-old at the time, made an adorable appearance at a charity polo match. George, dressed in pink dungarees, was spotted cheering on his dad while being looked after by mum Kate.

The Duke was taking part in the match at Cirencester, Gloucester to help raise money and awareness for homelessness charity Centrepoint. William has been a patron of the charity since 2007, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana.

While the Duke has been carrying on with royal duties since the birth of baby Louis, his wife Kate has been on maternity leave. The Duchess stepped out just three weeks after giving birth in mid-May to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding; it was Kate's first high-profile appearance since welcoming Louis. Kate, 36, is also expected to join the royals at Trooping the Colour next week, to celebrate the Queen's birthday. However, the mother-of-three will remain out of the spotlight until the autumn, when she officially returns to work.