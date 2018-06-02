Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen family photograph with Princess Beatrice and parents the Duke and Duchess of York What a sweet shot!

Princess Eugenie has taken to Instagram to share a previously unseen photograph of her family - showing herself and Princess Beatrice as children posing with parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. She captioned the adorable snap: "90s flashback with Bea and parents to when my father commanded HMS Cottesmore... @hrhthedukeofyork @sarahferguson15." Reminiscing about her dad's impressive naval career, the Princess could be seen wearing a sweet white dress emblazoned with the ship's moniker, as could sister Beatrice. Aw!

Princess Eugenie shared the sweet snap on Instagram

As always, royal fans from all over the world were quick to send their best wishes on the post, with one writing: "Thank you for sharing your beautiful photos. I'm a big fan of yours from the Philippines," while another looked forward to Eugenie's royal wedding in October, saying, "Your mom looked fabulous at your cousin's wedding, I was happy to see her there. Now on to yours," with a smiley face emoji.

The Princess' engagement to long-time partner Jack Brooksbank was announced in January via the palace. Jack and Eugenie also appeared on The One Show, where they opened up about the proposal in Nicaragua. Eugenie revealed that it was an "incredible moment" when her boyfriend of seven years asked her to be his wife, and that she "cried" when he proposed. Mum Sarah has also been vocal about her excitement about the big day, having posted numerous photos and messages of congratulations to the happy couple on social media following the news.

Eugenie and Jack will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor on 12 October. On Thursday, the bride-to-be was thought to make a clear statement about her upcoming nuptials - as she attended a Buckingham Palace garden party wearing a hat decorated with the word "love"! The 28-year-old joined her grandmother the Queen and cousin Prince William at the event, which saw 8,000 guests invited to the palace in recognition of work they have done in their local communities.

