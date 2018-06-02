The Queen is lovely in lilac as she arrives at Epsom Races Other guests include Elizabeth Hurley and Helen Mirren...

The Queen made an appearance at the Epsom Races on Saturday, looking lovely in a lilac outfit and matching floral hat. Her Majesty beamed as she made her way into the event, where she was greeted with a curtsey from racecourse director Julia Budd - who wore a regal blue ensemble to greet her. The Queen, who is famously passionate about racing, was surely looking forward to her day out - where other racegoers included Elizabeth Hurley, Dame Helen Mirren and Millie Mackintosh.

The Queen arrives at Epsom Racecourse

Her Majesty also wore her favourite black buckle loafers, a pretty amethyst brooch and crisp white gloves - accessorising with a pearl necklace and earrings. Purple is known to be one of her favourite colours, since she's worn the pretty hue on a number of occasions, particularly during the spring and summer months.

MORE: All of the unexpected items in the Queen's home

Epsom's weekend of racing has proven to be quite the fashion show, with many stars stepping out at the event in their formal best. Friday's Ladies Day saw the likes of Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna Reid and Vogue Williams arrive at the racecourse - with Charlotte taking best-dressed in her head-to-toe hot pink ensemble.

WATCH BELOW: The Queen gives Eamonn Holmes his OBE

Loading the player...

Pregnant Vogue, who attended the event with fiancé Spencer Matthews, posed for photos with the Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton - who of course has a connection with Spencer, whose older brother is married to fellow expectant mum Pippa Middleton.

READ MORE: 10 stunning photos from the Queen's Coronation

It looks like Her Majesty is the only royal to attend Epsom this year, and she made sure to stop and chat to revellers in the sunshine. It's been a busy week for the royal, as on Friday, she awarded Eamonn Holmes with his OBE at Buckingham Palace - but the presenter couldn't resist using their meeting to cheekily suggest an interview with her!

"She talked about breakfast television and asked me how long I had been doing it and I said 'too long'. I told her that I have interviewed almost every member of her family except her. I said, 'so you have got to put that right for me,'" he told the Press Association. The Queen, however, did not reply to his request, simply choosing to laugh. "She laughed - I think that meant no," said Eamonn.