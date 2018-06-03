Loading the player...

Prince Louis' christening details revealed by Carole Middleton? The Duchess of Cambridge's mum has revealed her top tips for a christening

Following the excitement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding last month, the next big event on the royal agenda will be Prince Louis' christening – who is expected to be baptised later in the month. And if Carole Middleton has any say on the matter, it sounds as if the young royal will have a day to remember. The Duchess of Cambridge's mum – who is no stranger to organising parties - has revealed her top tips for a christening in her latest column for Baby London magazine. The Daily Mail reports that Carole has suggested a themed party, such as Beatrix Potter or Teddy Bears Picnic, which would no doubt be popular with Prince William and Kate – who have a Peter Rabbit-themed nursery for their three young children.

Prince Louis is expected to have his christening in June

Carole also thinks that parents should set up a memory box for guests to place "handwritten notes, photographs or trinkets" inside for the baby to be given on their eighteenth birthday. When it comes to the gown, Carole recommends that the baby should wear a silk gown from Monsoon costing £125, although when it comes to her grandson, it is expected that he will wear the same Honiton lace and white satin gown worn by older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If the christening follows Carole's advice though, then guests will receive gits on their way home, such as "pretty chocolates and silver charms".

Proud parents Prince William and Kate with a newborn Prince Louis

Prince Louis made a much-anticipated arrival into the world on 23 April, and was introduced to adoring crowds gathered outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London at just a few hours old, in his mother's arms. A lip reader revealed to the Mirror afterwards that William had asked his wife, "Are you ok with him?" to which Kate replied with a smile, "Yes." Four days after his birth, William and Kate announced Louis' name, revealing his official royal moniker to be Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

