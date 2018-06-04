Prince Harry makes huge announcement whilst on honeymoon The royal has said he is delighted

The Duke of Sussex has revealed some very big news whilst on honeymoon with new wife Meghan Markle. Prince Harry may be enjoying a holiday of a lifetime with wife Meghan, but his royal work is still very much on his mind; on Monday morning, he announced that the fifth Invictus Games will be hosted by the Netherlands in May 2020.

Harry, who is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said: "I am delighted to announce that The Hague is taking up the challenge of hosting the fifth Invictus Games in 2020. The city will soon become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Invictus Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries."

Meghan and Harry made their debut as a couple in Toronto

The newlywed, who will travel to Australia with his new wife the Duchess of Sussex later this year for the 2018 Games hosted by Sydney, added: "The Netherlands has supported the Games from the very beginning, and I know that everyone there will fully get behind and support the soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely."

It was first reported last week that Harry will travel to The Netherlands next month for his work as founder and patron of the Invictus Games. Local news outlet Nederlandse Omroep Stichting were the first to report that Harry would visit, but it's unknown whether Meghan will make the trip.

Harry will travel to the Netherlands next month

Harry and Meghan coincidentally made their debut as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017, just two months before they announced their engagement. At the time, the former actress was based in Canada for her role in Suits, and Harry made sure to visit her on set. The Prince also invited Meghan to the opening and closing ceremony of the Games.

