Ever wondered how members of the royal family fly in and out of Kensington Palace? A new video, which you can watch below, shows a helicopter landing in the grounds of the palace at Hyde Park. Timing and efficiency is key – a chauffeured car waits for the royals and whisks them off to their home, while armed police officers stand guard on the lawn.

Members of the public who happened to be in Hyde Park at the time would have been able to watch the royals arrive. The chopper's landing space is open for all to see, but the lawn is cordoned off by a low fence to prevent passers-by walking too close.

A car awaits the royals outside the helictoper

The Queen, 92, and her family regularly travel by helicopter between their homes. As well as Her Majesty's official residence in London, Buckingham Palace, the monarch also owns properties in Windsor, Norfolk and Balmoral to name a few. She was most recently spotted flying into Kensington Palace in early May, to meet her new great-grandson Prince Louis, who had been born the week before. The Queen was pictured emerging from her personal helicopter with a posy of spring flowers in hand – presumably a gift for mum-of-three Kate.

Prince William and Kate live in a 20-bedroom house in Kensington Palace. Their home, Apartment 1A, is split over four storeys and features a generous sitting room, large kitchen, three principal bedrooms with dressing rooms, three bathrooms and nursery accommodation. There are also staff quarters, with nine bedrooms, four bathrooms, two kitchens and two sitting rooms. In addition, there is a large walled garden where William and Kate's older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, can play outdoors.

William and Kate welcomed the Obamas into their home in 2016

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to move next door to William and Kate. The newlyweds currently live in their two-bedroom house, Nottingham Cottage, at Kensington Palace but are planning to move into the much larger, 21-room Apartment 1 once renovation work is completed. William and Kate, and Harry and Meghan's houses are connected by adjoining doors, meaning the couples can move freely to visit each other without being spotted by the public.

