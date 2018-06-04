See Princess Madeleine of Sweden as a stunning bridesmaid for her best friend's wedding The entire Swedish royal family attended the lavish ceremony…

Princess Madeleine of Sweden looked beautiful in blue as she took on her bridesmaid duties for childhood friend Louise Gottlieb on Saturday - who married partner Gustav Thott in a beautiful ceremony at Holo church in Södermanland. It was a family affair, too, as King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia all made an appearance at the nuptials - since Louise's parents Frederik and Carola Gottlieb are close friends of the King and Queen.

Madeleine looked stunning as maid of honour for the ceremony, wearing a floor-length pale blue gown with ruffled shoulder details. Her hair was styled into a simple up-do at the nape of her neck, allowing some loose curls to fall at the front. The bride, meanwhile wore a show-stopping white full-skirted dress, with an intricate lace overlay and high-neck detail.

Both Princess Sofia and Crown Princess Victoria also looked incredible in their wedding guest attire, with Sofia opting for a canary yellow one-shoulder gown, and Victoria choosing a blush pink number with with pretty floral embellishments. Husbands Prince Daniel and Prince Carl Philip were dashing in tuxedos.

Queen Silvia arrived to watch the couple tie the knot in a beautiful pink floral gown, which she belted at the waist and wore with pearl jewellery. Her hair was perfectly coiffed into a bouncy blow-dry, while King Carl dressed for the occasion with his family's signature light blue sash.

Madeleine and Louise have been best friends since their early years, and have shared many special moments together - the pals were apparently confirmed at the same time, and had a joint 18th birthday party. After the ceremony, the couple's guests all headed for a reception on board a private boat, where they no doubt partied into the early hours.

