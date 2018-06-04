Everyone got it wrong! What we all missed about Kate Middleton's royal wedding outfit The Duchess of Cambridge wore a yellow dress by Alexander McQueen

At first glance, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to recycle an old dress to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May. Kate wore a primrose yellow coat dress especially made for her by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen. As she made her appearance on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor, fashionistas noted that thrifty Kate had worn the dress before – once at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015, again at Trooping the Colour in 2016 and most recently during a visit to Belgium in July 2017.

Finishing just past the knee, it was a perfect style on the Duchess, who had given birth to Prince Louis just three weeks before, and she looked nothing short of sensational at the royal wedding. Kate wore a coordinating hat by Philip Treacy and accessorised with a box clutch.

At first glance, the dress looks strikingly similar

However, eagle-eyed fan Royal Addicted 2 has since spotted that Kate wasn't actually recycling her outfit at the royal wedding. The dress she chose for Harry and Meghan's big day looks strikingly similar to her old dress, but it has some subtle differences.

For one, Kate's wedding outfit was yellow and featured a row of four buttons on the cuffs. It looked white or cream in some of the photos, but compared to Princess Charlotte's ivory bridesmaid dress, and the white dress Kate wore underneath her coat, it was clearly yellow. Meanwhile, the dress she wore to Charlotte's christening and to Trooping the Colour, which was also designed by Alexander McQueen, was cream and doesn't have buttons.

The dress Kate wore to the wedding is different; it doesn't have buttons

It wasn't the first time Kate, 36, has worn noticeably similar outfits. She appears to own the same items of clothing but in different colours. The Duchess has the same Preen red and black dress, which features an asymmetrical neckline, as well as the same Emilia Wickstead pleated dress in blue and pink. She also owns two of the same coats by Catherine Walker, one in red and one in cornflower blue, and two of the same coats by Emilia Wickstead, one in blue and one in green.

The dress is also yellow, whereas Kate's other dress was white