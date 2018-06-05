See the surprising photograph Kate Middleton and Prince William chose for their wedding anniversary thank you cards See their choice for this year's card

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent out some beautiful thank you cards to those that sent their best wishes to them on their 7th wedding anniversary on 29 April - choosing a sweet photograph to mark the occasion. The card, which was shared on the 214,000-follower Instagram account Royal Addicted 2, is fronted with an adorable snap from William and Kate's 2016 tour of India and Bhutan. Posing in their outdoor gear, the photograph was taken by The Sun's Arthur Edwards during a Himalayan trek to Bhutan's Tiger Nest monastery, and surely holds very happy memories for the royal couple.

Image: Instagram @royaladdicted2

Surprisingly, although the palace usually shares a new picture every year, this year has seen the thank you card recycle the same snap from 2017's keepsake, which displayed the very same shot. Of course, this year's wedding anniversary was particularly special for the Duke and Duchess, who welcomed their new baby son Prince Louis just over a week before. As they do every year, the royals marked the day in private, but over the years, the couple have attended public engagements on their anniversary, or Kate has been expecting. In the case of their fourth anniversary, she was overdue with Princess Charlotte.

Jessica, of Royal Addicted - who sent a personal message to Kensington Palace - was one of those to receive the beautiful memento. On the opposite side, the card reads: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for the thoughtful message you so kindly sent on the occasion of their 7th Wedding Anniversary. It really was most thoughtful of you. Their Royal Highnesses send you their warmest thanks and very best wishes."

This year, Kensington Palace took to Instagram to mark the couple's anniversary - posting an adorable photo of the pair leaving their nuptials in their decorated wedding car. The caption read: "Seven years ago today - thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!" The post received nearly 500,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

