Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have only been married for a few weeks, but babies have definitely been on the former actress' mind for a few years now. Plenty of royal fans who are hoping that we'll have an exciting royal baby announcement at some point in the future won't be disappointed to hear that the Duchess of Sussex already has a gift planned for her future royal daughter with her husband, the Duke of Sussex.

In 2015, Meghan told HELLO! Canada that she owns a Cartier Tank Française watch with a special back story that she's ready to pass on to a daughter. "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version [of the watch]," she said of the timepiece, which starts at $5,500. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' And I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

We don't know if there will be royal baby news, but we do know that Meghan has already planned a gift for a future little princess Photo: Getty Images

In March, months after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, Meghan seemed to hint that children would indeed be on the cards for the royal couple. During a visit with Harry in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the Duchess checked out some infant gear by Shnuggle, a company that makes innovative baby products. Perusing a Moses basket, baby bathtub and changing mat Meghan remarked: "I am sure at one point we will need the whole thing. It's very sweet."

Meghan and Harry checked out baby products, including a bathtub, during a visit to Belfast Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has also talked future parenthood. In a 2017 Newsweek interview, the royal revealed that he plans to raise his children with the same down-to-earth philosophies as his late mother Princess Diana. "My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life," he said, adding that he still does his own grocery shopping. "Thank goodness I'm not completely cut off from reality... I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one, too."

