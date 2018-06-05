See the sweet card Prince William and Kate have sent to royal fans after Princess Charlotte's birthday The little Princess turned three on 2 May

As with tradition, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent a thank you note to royal fans who reached out to the family on Princess Charlotte's third birthday last month. Recipients were given a gorgeous card with a photograph of Charlotte on her first day at nursery – which had been taken by her mum Duchess Kate and released by Kensington Palace earlier in the year. The message inside read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for so kindly writing as you did to Princess Charlotte on the occasion of her third birthday. This was most thoughtful of you, and greatly appreciate by Their Royal Highnesses who you send their best wishes."

A photo of Princess Charlotte on her first day of nursery was chosen for her birthday thank you card

Charlotte celebrated her birthday on 2 May, and to mark her special day, Prince William and Kate released a gorgeous picture of her cuddling up to her baby brother Prince Louis, who was born on 23 April. Charlotte looked every inch the doting big sister in the photo, and was pictured kissing Louis on the forehead. On close inspection, Charlotte – who was dressed in a cosy blue wool cardigan – was wearing the same garment her big brother, Prince George, four, had worn in the official portraits taken by Annie Leibovitz for the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016. The Fina Ejerique cardigan worn by both children was sold for £39 online at children's clothes store Ali Oli, although is now out of stock.

Little Charlotte was last seen out in public at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May. Confident and sweet, Charlotte delighted the crowds as she waved to them outside St George's Chapel, and took her duty as a bridesmaid very seriously, taking charge of the other bridesmaids and pageboys on the big day. A royal guest told People: "She was really sweet. There was one girl who wanted to go and she said, 'No you can't go yet. We have to wait until we are asked.' She was really organised."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote to royal well-wishers

Charlotte looked adorable as she walked down the aisle behind her auntie Meghan, holding hands with Prince Harry's goddaughters, Zalie Warren, two, and Florence van Cutsem, three. Charlotte is expected to next be seen in public on Saturday for the Trooping the Colour – which falls on the same day as the Queen's official birthday.