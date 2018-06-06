The Queen is looking for a pastry chef - but there's one bizarre requirement involved Do you want work for the Queen? Here's your chance!

The Queen is looking for a new Pastry Chef for Buckingham Palace, according to a new job posting on the official royal household website. The chef will be in the Master of the Household's Office at the Palace, and will receive some amazing perks so long as they have all of the expertise required, which bizarrely includes "good IT skills". The new Pastry Chef will also have the opportunity for live-in accommodation with all meals provided. Excuse us while we brush up on our pastry skills to apply!

Want to work for the Queen?

The role will include a pension scheme, with flexible shifts working five days out of seven from Monday to Sunday. Speaking about the importance of the role, the job advert read: "The Master of the Household's department handles a huge range of hospitality, catering and housekeeping activities across the Royal residences. Covering multiple locations and welcoming thousands of guests every year, it's a busy environment with new challenges every day." The new chef will help the Head Chef with the day-to-day operations of the busy kitchen and prepare "both classical and contemporary menus" for a variety of events.

READ: All the outfits Queen Elizabeth II has worn to royal weddings

Loading the player...

The role asked for a Pastry Chef with experience at a senior level at a five star or fine dining catering operation, who has an excellent knowledge on cuisine and the general food industry. The role will also offer an impressive 33 days of holiday, where training and development encouraged. The chances are that the new Pastry Chef won't have to make anything too complicated for Her Majesty, as a former royal chef previously told HELLO! that she is "not a foodie". According to Darren McGrady, the Monarch likes to stick to the same dishes and enjoys a chocolate biscuit cake.

READ: This is why the royals are ageing so well