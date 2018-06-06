See these unearthed photos of Sarah Ferguson's wedding dress fitting from 1986 Prince Andrew married his royal bride in July 1986

Some never-before-seen photos of Sarah Ferguson in her wedding dress have emerged online, 32 years after they were taken. Dressmaker Ezmé, who was part of the team who created the Duchess' gown, has shared the photos on her fashion training blog 1st Class Patterns. One picture shows Prince Andrew's ex-wife at her dress fitting, looking lovely in her silk dress that featured long puff sleeves and a sweeping train.

Other close-up photos show the striking detail on Sarah's wedding dress, which included a beaded design of flowers and a bee on her bodice. Ezmé was invited to the royal wedding, and later received a trinket box, a bottle of champagne, flowers and a slice of cake from Sarah and Andrew's big day.

The Duchess looked lovely at her dress fitting

She explained on her blog: "Lindka, Rosa and I were at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of York at Westminster Abbey. After completing two courses at The London College of Fashion, the first in textile machine embroidery and the second in fashion design, I started working as part of a small team in Lindka Cierach's converted attic in Fulham, London as a junior assistant in couture."

Ezmé added: "Lindka was commissioned to make Sarah Ferguson's two royal wedding dresses and the four bridesmaids dresses for Zara Phillips, Alice Ferguson, Laura Fellowes, Lady Rosanagh and an identical royal wedding dress for Madame Tussaud's in 1986."

Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York announced their engagement in March 1986 and tied the knot at Westminster Abbey four months later. They welcomed their first daughter Princess Beatrice two years later, followed by their second daughter Eugenie in 1990. Andrew and Sarah divorced ten years after their wedding, although the couple still remain on friendly terms.

The close-up detail on Sarah's gown

The pair are still spotted at events together, and just recently Sarah said she was "so proud" of her ex-husband as he was made the new Colonel of The Grenadier Guards. The mother-of-two also wished him a happy birthday in February, declaring him "the best man, father, friend… and ooh the best looking" in her Instagram post.