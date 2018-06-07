See the photos Crown Princess Mary of Denmark chose for husband Prince Frederik's 50th birthday book The couple and their four children star in some beautiful, never-before seen photos

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arranged a very sweet gift for her husband Prince Frederik's 50th birthday last month. Along with four of Denmark's most talented photographers, Mary chose a selection of photos for a book, H.K.H. Kronprins Frederik. The pictures were taken at special moments from Frederik's life from the past 25 years.

A sneak peek of the book shows three very endearing snaps. One was taken at Frederik and Mary's royal wedding in 2004, another shows an official portrait of the couple and a third is of Frederik with their twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, on holiday.

Prince Frederik with twins Vincent and Josephine. Copyright: HKH Kronprinsessen

The book description reads: "It is a poetic narrative in words and pictures that invites the reader behind the official facade and draws a nuanced and honest picture of Denmark's future king." The 240-page hardcover book is currently out of stock on Lindhardt & Ringhof, but retails for £25.

As well as the beautiful book, the palace released a set of official portraits of Frederik, Mary and their four children to celebrate the prince's 50th in May. The family photo showed Frederik and Australian-born Mary posing in their living room with Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. The palace also released a solo portrait of the crown prince.

Princess Mary chose the photos for the new book. Copyright: Steen Brogaard​​​​​​​

The Danish royal family celebrated Frederik's birthday at Christiansborg Palace. The party – which was hosted by Frederik's mother Queen Margrethe – saw Mary give a moving speech to her husband, where she described him as many things, including "my man" and thanked him for "sweeping me off my feet." Mary told her husband: "Your impact on people is unique, and I really don't think you realise you have that gift. You can talk to everyone and you believe that we all can contribute, that we can always learn from each other."