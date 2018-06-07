Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' sister Inés Zorreguieta dies aged 33 Inés was the godmother of Queen Maxima's daughter, Princess Ariane

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is mourning the loss of her younger sister Inés Zorreguieta, who has passed away at the age of 33. Local Argentinian media have reported that Inés died of an apparent suicide. She was found at her home on Wednesday night in Buenos Aires. Inés, who worked for the government, is believed to have suffered from depression and mental health issues.

She was the godmother of Queen Máxima's youngest daughter Princess Ariane, 11, and was the youngest child of the late Jorge Zorreguieta and María del Carmen Cerruti Carricart. Máxima has two brothers, Juan and Martin, and three half-sisters, Maria, Dolores and Angeles.

Inés Zorreguieta was the godmother of Princess Ariane

Understandably, Queen Máxima's diary of engagements has been adjusted. She was due to attend a musical event, Holland Festival, this week but will not be making an appearance. Máxima will also not be joining her husband King Willem-Alexander on their tour of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia next week.

MORE: Stars gone too soon in 2018

The royal is expected to fly to her native Argentina for the funeral, just like she did last summer when her father Jorge passed away. The Dutch queen, her husband King Willem-Alexander and their three children Princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane flew to Buenos Aires for the burial.

Jorge died of cancer aged 89. His death was confirmed by the palace who said that the former politician had a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been battling the disease at the Fundaleu Clinic in Buenos Aires and Máxima had been pictured visiting him various times.

RECOMMENDED: Who is Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson?

Jorge served as Argentina's Minister of Agriculture during the violent regime of General Jorge Rafael Videla. As such, he was banned from attending major royal events in the Netherlands, including his daughter's 2002 wedding to the then Crown Prince Willem-Alexander, and Willem-Alexander's accession to the throne in 2013. He was, however, allowed to attend the christening of his three granddaughters since baptisms are considered private affairs rather than matters of the state.