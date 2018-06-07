Princess Adrienne of Sweden's godparents announced Chris O'Neill and Princess Madeleine have selected six of their closest friends

The godparents for baby Princess Adrienne of Sweden have been announced! The Swedish royal court confirmed that Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill had selected six godparents for their third child. Adrienne's christening will take place at the Royal Chapel of Drottningholm Palace on Friday to coincide with their fifth wedding anniversary. The godparents including Anouska d’Abo, Charlotte Kreuger Cederlund, Coralie Charriol Paul, Nader Panahpour, Baron Gustav Thott, and Natalie Werner – but how are they connected to the royal couple?

Chris selected Anouska, who is his niece, and Nader, who is a friend, while Baron is married to Princess Madeleine's close friend, Louise, who is her daughter Princess Leonore's godmother. Charlotte and Natalie are also close friends of the princess. The couple decided not to select any members of the royal family as godparents, however, Crown Princess Victoria is a godmother to Leonore, and Prince Carl Philip is godfather to the couple's only son, Prince Nicolas.

Chris and Madeleine welcomed baby Adrienne back in March, and the Swedish royal family shared snaps that showed Madeleine and her baby daughter together. The couple captioned the photos: "Thank you for all the kindness that has been shown to us on the birth of our youngest daughter Adrienne!" Little Adrienne's christening also coincides on the same day as Princess Leonore, who was also christened on 9 June. Sharing a photo of the service programme, Madeleine wrote: "Same but different! Christening for Adrienne 8th of June 2018!" The little princess will wear the traditional christening gown that was first worn by Prince Gustaf Adolf in 1906, and has been passed down through the generations since. Swedish royals including King Carl XVI Gustaf, Princess Madeleine and Prince Carl Philip have all worn the gown. Following the christening, Adrienne's initials will be embroidered onto the dress.

