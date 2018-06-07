﻿
Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Little known facts about Prince William and Kate Middleton's children - video

Find out fun facts about the Cambridge children!

Emmy Griffiths

Since the arrival of Prince Louis in April, the Cambridge family have become a happy family of five, with Prince William and Kate as the proud parents of four-year-old Prince George, three-year-old Princess Charlotte and of course, little Louis! But just how much do you know about the three siblings? From their favourite films to much-loved hand-me-down items of clothing to their very favourite food, there is so much to know about the adorable trio! Watch our video and see if you can answer questions on the royal tots before the time runs out…

