How Meghan Markle will be the Queen of Ascot The Duchess of Sussex is expected to make her debut alongside the royal family

While the Duchess of Sussex has a couple of royal engagements lined up in the next few weeks following her return from honeymoon, there is one particular outing that royal watchers will be excited for - her debut at Royal Ascot. It is expected that Meghan will join her husband Prince Harry and other senior royals at the event, which starts on Tuesday 19 June.

Prince Harry often attends the opening day of the races, and has previously travelled in a carriage with his grandparents the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and uncle Prince Andrew to the event, so it would be no surprise to see his wife by his side. We're sure Harry would also be happy to have Meghan there to accompany him, after typically attending the races alone alongside other couples.

Prince Harry has previously attended Ascot alone

Other royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are also regular attendees at the racing event, offering Meghan the opportunity to spend some time with her new family following the royal wedding and Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday.

Royal Ascot is an occasion when the royals and crowds dress to impress, and we're sure Meghan will be no exception. With her post-wedding glow and impeccable style, all eyes will be on the Duchess as she makes her arrival at the event alongside her husband. And not only will it be her first time at the races, it will also be the first time she will have returned to Berkshire since her wedding day in nearby Windsor. Her arrival in a horse-drawn carriage will no doubt bring back happy memories of the carriage procession she and Harry took through the town following their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel.

Meghan Markle is expected to make her debut at Ascot

Although it is expected that Meghan will attend the races in her first few weeks as a royal, it took some five years for the Duchess of Cambridge to make her Ascot debut after marrying Prince William. Kate wowed the crowds as she arrived at the races for the first time in a Dolce & Gabbana dress in 2016, with the Duchess choosing to wear a similar Alexander McQueen gown upon her return in 2017.