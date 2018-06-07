Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in London after their honeymoon - get the details The cute couple are already back to work

They're back! Prince Harry and his new wife, Duchess Meghan, have returned to London after their honeymoon, and Prince Harry is already back at work. While the exact destination of their luxurious escape remains a well-kept secret, the couple have returned to their home in the British capital and are settling into life as a married couple at their home in Kensington Palace. The duo, whose wedding on 19 July was watched with glee by fans across the globe, will no doubt be enjoying their slightly more relaxed life, now the stress of wedding preparations have passed.

The happy couple on their wedding day

But no sooner had he returned to his Kensington Palace abode, than Harry was back doing what he does best - championing causes close to his heart. Thursday evening was spent welcoming the charity On Side Youth Zones into the Palace where he helped celebrate their summer gala dinner, hosted by David Walliams (according to guests, David made the room laugh by introducing him as a newly-married man!).

The pair's return to London had been eagerly anticipated, ahead of the Queen's official birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, at Buckingham Palace on Saturday. Prince Harry and his new bride will join members of the royal family including Prince William, Duchess Kate and their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the celebrations. On the day, the royals travel in procession via horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace, along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall and back again.

When Her Majesty arrives at Horse Guards Parade, she is greeted by a royal salute and inspects the troops. The band also performs a musical troop as the regimental flag – or colour – is carried down the ranks. The Queen is then driven back to Buckingham Palace at the head of her Guards before the royal family then stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet crowds and watch the spectacular RAF flypast. Meghan's first post-wedding appearance is being eagerly anticipated by royal fans, excited to catch the first glimpse of the new royal since her big day.

Trooping the Colour is always a great celebration

Of course, the happy couple were afforded some rare moments of privacy on honeymoon after their very public royal wedding, but even still, the couple's minds were never entirely away from their official duties. On Monday morning, Prince Harry made an announcement that the fifth Invictus Games had a host city - and would be held in the Hague, the Netherlands, in May 2020.

Harry, who is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, released a statement whilst on honeymoon which read: "I am delighted to announce that The Hague is taking up the challenge of hosting the fifth Invictus Games in 2020. The city will soon become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Invictus Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries."