Princess Madeleine of Sweden's daughter Princess Adrienne is christened - video Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill welcomed their third child in March

As the sun shone down on picturesque Drottningholm, the Swedish royal family came out in force to celebrate the christening of its youngest member - three-month-old Princess Adrienne. And with seven babies born to the royal family in the past eight years, there were plenty of cute guests to witness the event! Crown Princess Victoria's son Prince Oscar were in attendance along with Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia, and their two sons - Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. And of course Princess Madeleine's older children - Prince Nicolas and adorable Princess Leonore joined the celebrations, along with proud grandparents Queen Silvia of Sweden and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. Take a look at our video of baby Adrienne's christening and more from the past...