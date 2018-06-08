The Queen actress looks completely unrecognisable in iconic new role See Claire Foy in action in The Girl in the Spider's Web here!

The Crown'sClaire Foyhas shocked fans by swapping her tiara for tattoos for the upcoming film The Girl in the Spider's Web. The star will be playing the iconic character Lisbeth Salander, a role that has previously been portrayed by Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara. Noomi portrayed the genius hacker for a Swedish trilogy of films based on the Millennium series, while Rooney portrayed Lisbeth for the US adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Claire will play Lisbeth in the upcoming adaptation

The new adaptation is the first novel in the series that was not authored by the series creator, the late Steig Larsson, and instead was written by David Lagercrantz following Steig's death in 2004. The character couldn't be more different from the Queen, as Lisbeth is a world-class computer hacker who is deeply unsociable, and sports several tattoos and piercings as well as pixie cropped hair. Fans of Claire were quick to discuss her new look for the film on Twitter, with one writing: "Ok ok, I'm in! Even though Rooney isn't Lisbeth, I'm willing to give Claire a chance," while another added: "OMG!!! I looove Claire Foy and I can't wait to see this!"

The role couldn't be more different from Queen Elizabeth II

Speaking about the role, Claire told Flickering Myth: "I think with the previous three books she's been through a lot but also shaken off a lot of her past in a way and I think at the beginning of the story you find someone looking for their purpose in life." She added: "The days are gone where you can have a two-dimensional figure at the centre of any story and I also think that Lisbeth is a complex and interesting woman, as all women are."

