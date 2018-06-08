The Queen removes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's picture from Buckingham Palace room The previously unseen photograph immediately went viral last week

A previously unseen portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been removed from one of the rooms at Buckingham Palace. Last week, HELLO! uncovered the beautiful picture of the newlyweds when the Queen welcomed the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdon. Instead the portrait has been replaced with a photograph of Prince Harry and Prince William in military uniform - which was noticed during an audience with celebrated composer Thea Musgrave, who was presented with the Queen's Medal for Music.

The removal doesn't seem unusual as the Queen reportedly moves photographs around the reception room frequently. Last week it was a pleasant surprise to see the framed image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take pride of place at the front of one of the side tables. The picture showed Harry dressed in a smart blue suit, while his wife wore a pale fitted dress, rumoured to be by designer Roland Mouret. Although it is not clear when the image was taken, but it is likely to have been an official portrait taken by royal photographer Alexi Lubomirski as part of their engagement photoshoot in early December.

Meanwhile, the couple - who tied the knot in Windsor on 19 May - have returned to London after their honeymoon. While the exact location of their luxurious escape remains a well-kept secret, Harry and Meghan are now settling into life as a married couple at their home in Kensington Palace. Royal fans will soon get to see the newlyweds at the Queen's official birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, at Buckingham Palace on Saturday. Prince Harry and his new bride will join members of the royal family including Prince William, Duchess Kate and their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the celebrations.

