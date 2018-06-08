Prince Harry 'still on cloud nine' after honeymoon with Meghan Markle: details Charity patron David Price was invited to the summer gala

Prince Harry was still clearly on cloud nine at his first official engagement following his honeymoon. The newlywed, who was sadly not joined by his wife Meghan Markle, welcomed some 300 supporters and representatives of charity OnSide Youth Zones into the grounds of Kensington Palace for their lavish summer gala dinner.

Charity patron David Price was one of the lucky guests who met Prince Harry, and told HELLO!: "He's just back from honeymoon and it seemed like he was still on cloud nine. You can just tell when someone's really laid back and relaxed and content with life, that was the vibe he was giving off. He had enough time for everybody and was in such a great mood." David added: "He's a total gentleman, he's got time for people, he really makes eye contact, he cares about what you're talking about. He's got his own opinion on stuff. He doesn't say what he thinks we want to hear. He's very down-to-earth, he's very approachable. He's just a normal person, a very normal person."

David, who decided to support the charity as a patron because he wanted to "give back to the community", shared his surprise at being able to mingle with Harry. "He wasn't ushered anywhere," said David. "He was a man of his own making. He gave everybody the time. I thought you had to be on a kind of celebrity list to talk to him but literally anybody could go up and talk to him and he made time for everyone that wanted to speak with him. He was an absolute gentleman. I think it's a credit to who he is as a person."

Harry and Meghan are back from their honeymoon...

David Walliams acted as host on the night, having no qualms about poking fun at Harry, who he introduced on stage as "the newlywed". David revealed: "David Walliams was hosting, he did a really good job. He was really taking the mick out of Harry, but he was absolutely taking it on the chin. He was talking about how some kids have a bad start in life and are disadvantaged, and then he turned and joked, 'like being ginger' and Harry was laughing. He was loving it, it was brilliant. John Roberts, the founder of the charity, gave a speech and said just how happy he was that the royal wedding just brought the whole of the UK together, and the US, and just how incredible it was. It was a really, really happy time."

The Prince was on top form at the charity event

Prince Harry visited Wigan Youth Zone last year, and again showed his support for the charity by attending the gala dinner on Thursday night. Speaking about the charity, which helps nearly 40,000 young people a year, David explained: "It's all to do with giving young people, aged eight to 19, a place to go, something to do, mentorship. It gives them a safe environment to do things instead of just causing mischief on the street."

Harry showed his support for OnSide Youth Zones charity

He continued: "I've just joined recently as a patron. The reason I got involved with them is because I used to do one-on-one mentoring with kids on a volunteer basis. How it's all come together is because my investor who invested in my business is a chairman of The Chorley Group and he's also the chairman of Chorley Youth Zone, and so because he brought me on as a person so much, it was my way of giving back to the community. It kind of came full circle, it was really cool. Last night with Prince Harry there – it was an incredible night."