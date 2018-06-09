Prince Louis did attend Trooping the Colour - you just didn't see him Find out who was taking care of Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis of Cambridge might be a little bit too young to go and wave to royal fans on the balcony, but it doesn't mean that the baby boy didn't attend Trooping the Colour! The infant, who was born in April, was most likely indoors with the children's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, while his two elder siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, stayed with the rest of the family, including their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to wave to the crowds and watch the flyover.

Prince Louis was inside Buckingham Palace

This isn't the first time that a young royal remained inside Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour. Back in 2015, Princess Charlotte was just six weeks old for the Queen's birthday celebration, and since Maria was spotted lifting up George to look at the crowds through a window, it stands to reason that the nanny was also there to take care of a baby Princess Charlotte while George joined Prince William and Kate on the balcony. Prince George made his first balcony appearance just shy of turning two in 2015, while Princess Charlotte made her balcony debut just after turning one one year later, which would suggest that Prince Louis' first balcony appearance will take place in 2019.

Prince Louis was also absent at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 19 May, which marked the Duchess of Cambridge's first appearance just three weeks after giving birth. Since Maria was on hand to take care of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were involved in the wedding as a pageboy and bridesmaid respectively, it is thought that Louis would have been cared for by palace staff or another nanny based in Windsor Castle, particularly since his grandparents were also all attending the big day.

