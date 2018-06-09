Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle charm crowds at their first Trooping the Colour together This marks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first joint appearance on the iconic balcony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked picture perfect as they attended their first Trooping the Colour as a married couple. Joining other members of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to be in great spirits as they waved at the adoring crowd, who turned out in large numbers to celebrate the Queen's 92nd birthday. The newlyweds took part in a procession via a horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace, along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall and back again.

Meghan, who joined the royal family last month, looked absolutely stunning in a Carolina Herrera dress and hat by Philip Treacy for her first Trooping the Colour.

During last year's annual event, Prince Harry rode in a carriage with the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall. Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Charles rode on horseback as royal colonels, which entitles a warrant to travel on horseback at the parade. Most of the royal family then stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet crowds and watch the spectacular RAF flypast - this is Meghan's first appearance on the iconic balcony. Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, have just returned from their honeymoon. It's not known where they travelled, but a romantic break in Africa was reportedly on the cards.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just returned from honeymoon

Saturday's outing was clear for the world to see that the pair were still on a high following their fairy tale nuptials, which took place at Windsor Castle on 19 May. They put on a loved-up display as they mingled with the royal family. This appearance marks the newlyweds' second joint engagement following their wedding, and the Duchess' second as a royal. They were last seen together at Prince Charles' 70th birthday garden party, which was also held at Buckingham Palace.

Harry gave a speech in tribute to his father, who turns 70 in November, saying: "It is your selfless drive to affect change - whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our natural heritage, or to protect a particular species under threat - with which William and I draw inspiration from every day."

