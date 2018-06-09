The Queen rides carriage alone at Trooping the Colour as Prince Philip misses parade The Duke of Edinburgh will turn 97 on Sunday

Her Majesty the Queen celebrated her 92nd birthday on Saturday by attending the traditional Trooping the Colour event in central London. The royal, who was attending her 66th parade as sovereign – a record unmatched by any other British monarch, was in high spirits as she left Buckingham Palace in her carriage.

Her Majesty looked lovely in a sky blue coat and dress by Stuart Parvin and a hat by Angela Kelly. She rode alone and this year, in a change from tradition, was not accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, who retired from official duty last summer. The Duke of Edinburgh, who has missed the event four times, is also celebrating his birthday this weekend, turning 97 on Sunday.

The Queen's carriage was at the heart of the procession and all eyes were on the monarch as she rode down the Mall towards Horse Guards Parade, to inspect her troops. But the royal did share the spotlight with other members of her family. She was supported by her sons Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, her daughter Princess Anne and her grandson Prince William, who all rode on horseback behind her carriage. Prince Andrew rode in his new role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, a position previously held by his 96-year-old father, Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, William's wife Kate and Charles' wife Camilla shared the first carriage to leave Buckingham Palace. The royals coordinated in blue, with the Duchess of Cambridge, who is on maternity leave until the autumn, looking lovely in an Alexander McQueen dress. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also made up the party, having just returned from honeymoon. Meghan, who was making her debut at the royal event, wore a stunning pink Carolina Herrera dress.

Her Majesty first attended the parade in 1947 as a young Princess Elizabeth, riding on horseback behind her father. The Queen, who has a passion for all things equestrian and still regularly rides in her 92nd year, has, in later years, chosen to ride in a carriage. She has only missed the event once, in 1955 when Trooping the Colour was cancelled due to a national rail strike.