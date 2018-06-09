Princess Eugenie shares rare picture from inside Buckingham Palace after balcony appearance The royal shared a photo of her father, Prince Andrew

Princess Eugenie is one proud daughter! Although it was the Queen's birthday celebration, it was also a special day for Prince Andrew, and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest child made sure everyone knew about it. "A wonderful and proud day celebrating Her Majesty's birthday and @hrhthedukeofyork for his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel in Chief of the Grenadier Guards. #troopingthecolour, " she wrote alongside a picture of the Queen's son posing inside the palace, looking happy and smart in his Grenadier Guards uniform.

The Duke of York was made Colonel of the Grenadier Guards at a special ceremony back in March, and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, 58, was one of the first to congratulate him. Sarah shared a picture of the royal on her Instagram account with the accompanying caption: "So proud of the new Colonel of The Grenadier Guards @hrhthedukeofyork." The Queen was present at the ceremony which took place at Windsor Castle, but unfortunately, Prince Philip - who had been Colonel of the Grenadier Guards since 1975 – was unable to attend as he was feeling "unwell".

This year, due to his new royal appointment, Andrew was unable to ride with his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who instead shared carriage with The Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise. The royal sisters looked fabulous as they arrived in a horse-drawn carriage looking as stylish as ever in contrasting outfits. Beatrice, 29, opted for a blush pink dress, which she teamed with an red hat. Eugenie, 28, meanwhile, looked lovely in emerald green, also opting for statement headwear - with a pretty floral embroidered hat to complete her look.

No strangers to making style statements, Beatrice and Eugenie were last seen together in public at the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award Ceremony at Buckingham Palace at the end of May. Beatrice turned heads in a green midi dress with a flared skirt, which was cinched in at the waist with a statement belt. The 29-year-old teamed her frock with a crisp black blazer with cape sleeves, a coordinating green quilted bag with a gold chain and patent black court shoes with a bold strap. Eugenie looked summer-ready in a white floral frock which was cut with kimono sleeves and a wrap-over neckline. The design was by high-end designer Alice & Olivia, and set her back £450, and was teamed with a pair of nude court shoes.