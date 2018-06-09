Why Princess Charlotte cried during her Trooping the Colour balcony appearance The little royal was soon comforted by mum Kate

Princess Charlotte was having the best time on Saturday during her balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour when she suddenly had a little accident which made her burst into tears. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's adorable three-year-old slipped and fell down, hitting her head on the railing. The Duchess, who was standing behind her daughter, quickly rushed to her aid to comfort her – picking her up for a few brief moments after she became upset. The little royal snuggled close to her mummy and wiped her face before being put down. Charlotte didn't let her mishap get the best of her.

Princess Charlotte took a tumble during the Trooping the Colour Photo: Getty Images

The Princess quickly flashed her smile and enjoyed the remainder of the ceremony next to cousin Savannah Phillips. Throughout the ceremony, Charlotte, who matched her mother the Duchess of Cambridge in a pale blue dress, was all smiles as she stood next to her cousin and on the opposite side of her four-year-old brother Prince George. Always the star of the show, Charlotte treated royal watchers to a couple of waves.

Once again the little royals stole the show during the Queen's birthday celebration Photo: Getty Images

On the other side of Charlotte, her older cousin Savannah kept things together. While watching the flypast, the seven-year-old hilariously placed her hand over Prince George's mouth when he began to giggle. In another moment, the Queen's great-granddaughter bent down to shush the future king during the national anthem. The little royals were joined on the balcony of Kensington Palace by other members of their family including Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Isla Phillips, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made her first appearance at the celebration.