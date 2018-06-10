Prince Harry's discreet instructions meant Meghan Markle's curtsey to the Queen was perfect The Duchess of Sussex made her debut at the annual royal ceremony on Saturday

The Duchess of Sussex made a glamorous debut at the Trooping the Colour on Saturday as she joined the rest of the royal family at the annual event. And with Prince Harry by her side, Meghan knew just what to do, right down to giving the perfect curtsy to the Queen. The doting husband gave discreet instructions to Meghan while they were on the balcony, who can be seen asking him "say when" with regards to curtsying, to which he replied "now", ensuring that Meghan was in perfect timing with the rest of the family.

Prince Harry made sure Meghan knew just when to curtsy

The Trooping the Colour marked Meghan's second official appearance as a member of the royal family. The Duchess looked as stylish as ever during the celebrations, and chose to wear a gorgeous pale pink Carolina Herrera dress, which she accessorised with a matching Philip Treacy hat, and was finished off with her signature minimalist jewellery and a Carolina Herrera clutch bag. Meghan looked completely at ease as she took part in a procession via a horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace, along The Mall to Horse Guard Parade, Whitehall and back again, waving to the adoring crowds as she sat alongside Harry.

It was clear on Saturday that both Harry and Meghan were still on a high following their wedding at Windsor Castle on 19 May, and they put on a loved-up display as they mingled with the royal family. They were last seen together at Prince Charles' 70th birthday garden party, which was also held at Buckingham Palace. Since becoming a member of the royal family, Meghan now has to follow certain rules, including what she can wear during public engagements. This was evident at the garden party, where she was seen for the first time wearing tights with her outfit – something all female members of the royal family must do.