The Duchess of Cambridge has her hands full these days as a busy mum of three, and her impressive parenting skills were on full display yesterday when she managed to calm a tearful Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, who fell and bumped her head on the balcony railing during Trooping the Colour. The sweet little royal, 3, was playing around with her cousin, Savannah Phillips, when she lost her footing and took a tumble.

But as you can see in the video below, Kate's lighting-sharp reflexes burst into action, and she scooped up her little girl, and comforted her in her arms. Having a little cry, Charlotte snuggled into her mum's shoulder where she was given a few comforting words and managed to calm down enough to be put back on the floor next to her cousin (whose hilarious antics pretty much stole the show during the 2018 Trooping the Colour celebrations!).

It's not the first time that Prince William's wife's parenting skills have had to come out during very public and visible moments - the kinds of moments all parents dread. But on every occasion, the Duchess has shown herself to be a very calm, collected mother: firm but fair, and always full of cuddles.

A year ago, the royal family were enjoying a tour of Germany and Poland when Princess Charlotte took a tumble while touring the Airbus factory in Hamburg. The little tot appeared momentarily like she might be about to dissolve into a tantrum, but quick-acting Kate again scooped her up into her arms and diffused the situation with a cuddle and some distraction techniques.

During her sister, Pippa Middleton's wedding, the Duchess was tasked with not just looking after her own children, but also the rest of the young bridesmaids and pageboys. All children behaved impeccably during the service, but Kate's parenting skills were seen being put to the test again just after they had all emerged from the church and Prince George appeared to be getting a little over excited. A swift word from mum, and the adorable little royal was back to his sweet and charming self.

Kate recently revealed that although being a parent can be tough, it's the little moments of normality, when she's allowed to just be a mum playing outside with her kids, that she cherishes - the "simple family moments". "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish," she admitted.