The Queen looked tired at Trooping the Colour because she barely slept the night before – here's why Yet she still carried on like a trooper…

On Saturday, the Queen – as ever – delighted crowds on Saturday as she stepped out for Trooping the Colour to celebrate her 92nd birthday. Looking lovely in a sky blue coat and dress by Stuart Parvin and a hat by Angela Kelly, the royal was in great spirits, if not a little on the tired side due to a lack of sleep the following evening. Her Majesty's Racing Manager John Warren told Racing Post that the Queen had stayed up late to watch her horse race in the Belmont Gold Cup in the United States. The tiredness was certainly worth it though, as her horse Call To Mind won! John said: "It was great and she was really buzzed up last night having watched it, which was great as it was rather late for her to stay up."

The Queen was staying up late for a very special reason!

"All in all it was a great occasion for the Queen to enjoy and we have a rather wonderful Gold Cup trophy, which I hope she'll enjoy when it gets home. It was wonderful, a really uplifting occasion and we managed to get the Queen on the phone after the race," he continued. Saturday saw the 92-year-old monarch ride alone in her carriage during the procession, as her husband Prince Philip missed the event, having retired from official duty last summer.

The Queen's carriage was at the heart of the procession and all eyes were on the monarch as she rode down the Mall towards Horse Guards Parade, to inspect her troops. But the royal did share the spotlight with other members of her family. She was supported by her sons Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, her daughter Princess Anne and her grandson Prince William, who all rode on horseback behind her carriage. Prince Andrew rode in his new role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, a position previously held by his 96-year-old father, Prince Philip.