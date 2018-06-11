Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a very exciting announcement The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex will go on tour in the autumn

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced some very exciting news - they will embark on their first foreign tour this autumn, and it's going to be a big one! The duo are heading to Australia to launch and attend the Invictus Games in Sydney at the end of October. And while they're on the other side of the world, they will also embark on a fabulous tour of Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.

GALLERY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding photos

"Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments," an announcement from Kensington Palace read. "The Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office."

No further details have been released at this time, but the news follows Harry's new role as Youth Ambassador to the Commonwealth, a position he revealed his then future-bride was keen to be involved with when he spoke about it in April. "In my new role, I will work to support The Queen, my father The Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today," he said, as he spoke for the first time about the honour of his new position. "I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in."

The happy couple on their wedding day

Later this week, Meghan will begin her first official duty as a member of the royal family when she accompanies the Queen on a trip to Cheshire. And not only will she be excited to spend some one-on-one time with the monarch, she will also be looking forward to the journey.

GALLERY: Highlights of Prince Charles and Camilla's tour of Australia

Meghan will join the Queen for a day of engagements on Thursday, with the pair travelling up north using the monarch's personal train that is only reserved for senior royals. Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and their staff are the only people who are entitled to use the royal train; Prince William is only believed to have used it once in 2003 on his birthday tour, when he travelled to Wales, while Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge are not thought to have ridden it before in an official capacity.