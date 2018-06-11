Did Meghan Markle break royal protocol at Trooping the Colour? Saturday was Meghan's first Trooping the Colour

The Duchess of Sussex has appeared at her first ever Trooping the Colour ceremony since becoming a member of the royal family after her wedding to Prince Harry in May – and she certainly looked the part as she arrived in her horse-drawn carriage alongside her new husband on Saturday. Meghan looked stunning in her pale pink Carolina Herrera outfit for her second official appearance with Harry – though some were quick to notice that she may have bent one of British royalty's steadfast fashion rules.

Meghan appeared at her first Trooping the Colour on Saturday

The former Suits actress' show-stopping outfit featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, though royal protocol usually advises that women should keep their shoulders covered. Of course, Meghan also chose a pretty bateau neckline for her iconic Givenchy wedding gown, so it's clearly a silhouette she loves.

For her first official engagement as a royal just three days after her wedding, Meghan looked to dress much more conservatively for Prince Charles' 70th birthday garden party at Buckingham Palace. Her outfit had a very royal touch - as she was seen for the first time wearing sheer tights with her outfit – a rule all female members of the royal family must follow.

Saturday's event however, came on a particularly sunny weekend in London, which is perhaps why Meghan chose to dress differently. And, as a celebratory event, this was unlikely to be an occasion where anyone - least of all the Queen - would object. With a team of royal advisors on-hand to help her ease into her new role, we're sure Meghan was perfectly right in her stunning outfit choice. She accessorised the look with a matching Philip Treacy hat, and finished off with her signature minimalist jewellery and a Carolina Herrera clutch bag. Beauty-wise, Meghan styled her brunette hair in tighter curls than usual, also wearing a glossy lip instead of her usual natural lip balm.

Meghan's last official appearance was at Prince Charles' 70th birthday garden party

There are other style rules Meghan is now expected to follow. According to a recent article in Harper's Bazaar, open-toed shoes are also discouraged for formal royal outings. Etiquette expert William Hanson told the publication: "Open-toed shoes are considered informal footwear," adding that they are, "inappropriate for formal occasions". Hanson also revealed that guests at the royal wedding were asked to wear closed-toe shoes.

