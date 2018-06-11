The Queen is so high-tech! Find out how she watches foals being born when she's away This is so sweet!

The Queen has very tech-savvy way of keeping in the loop with how her beloved horses are being cared for, it's been revealed. During Sunday's episode of BBC1's Countryfile, the programme shared how Her Majesty uses an iPad hooked up to the CCTV in her Sandringham stables - so she can check on their wellbeing, and even watch her horses give birth to new foals! According to the show, the Queen is very involved in the care of her animals, even when she cannot be with them.

The Queen spotted riding in 2017

David Somers, manager of the Queen’s stables, said: "The advantage of the CCTV is that once it’s happening I can also be on the phone at the same time explaining what’s going on and talking her through the process. They can be accessed on iPads, iPhones or televisions and these are on 24/7."

MORE: The Queen has earned almost £7million from her champion horses

The show, which was the final episode in its Queen and Country series, celebrated both 30 years of the programme and the 65th anniversary of Her Majesty's coronation - and saw the the Countryfile team visit Sandringham to discover some of the Queen's greatest outdoor passions. Presenter Ellie Harrison explored the Queen's long love of horses, also meeting the Stud Manager and a retired Stud Groom who worked with the monarch for over 30 years.

At the Royal Windsor Horse show in 1997

Of course, the Queen's lifelong passion for horses began when she was just a girl - she was even presented with the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication to the sport. "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is a life-long lover of horses who has inspired millions around the world," said FEI President Princess Haya of Jordan. "She is a true horsewoman, who still rides whenever state business allows, and her knowledge of breeding and bloodlines is incredible." Her Majesty had her first riding lesson at the age of three and was given her first pony, a Shetland mare, by her grandfather King George V when she turned four.

Loading the player...

MORE: The Queen goes horse riding as Kate gives birth to Prince Louis