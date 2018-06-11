Prince George shows off his secret talent - and we're impressed Prince George is quite the little artist!

Four-year-old Prince George showed off a secret talent while watching his dad play polo on Sunday, and the future King has some arty skills! The young royal was spotted proudly carrying around a detailed drawing of an exploding volcano, which had been carefully coloured in and included a big sunshine, a pathway and trees. The Prince held onto the drawing as he played with his second cousin, Savannah Philips, and his little sister, Princess Charlotte.

Prince George was proud of his drawing

Prince George's artistic skills could well have come from his talented mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, who holds a MA in the history of art and is a keen photographer, often taking the official portraits of her three children for official occasions. She was also spotted drawing a beautiful sketch of the church during Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews, and did a painting of a snail while visiting Inner-City Arts in LA back in 2011. Kate played with her two eldest children at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club, and was photographed giving George a sweet hug and laughing at her daughter, who was sporting a pair of white-framed sunglasses to match her summer dress as they played with their cousins. The family have spent plenty of time with Peter and Autumn Phillips' children, Savannah and Isla, this weekend, as the youngsters also playing with George and Charlotte while on Buckingham Palace's balcony for Trooping the Colour.

George held onto the drawing as he played with his cousin

READ: Kate dotes on George and Charlotte – who are reunited with cousin Savannah Phillips - during charity polo match

At the polo match, Savannah, Charlotte and George were photographed playing together, with Charlotte chasing George on the beautiful summer's day before George sat with some other friends and played 'cowboys' with toy guns. Charlotte proved herself to be quite the acrobat, and was doing forward rolls and headstands on the grass, and Kate also showed the group how to play with a slinky toy. Prince Louis was nowhere to be seen at the event, and it is thought that he might have been with the family nanny, Maria Borrallo.

GALLERY: All the photos of Kate Middleton's fun day out at the polo with Prince George and Princess Charlotte