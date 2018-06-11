Watch Princess Charlotte entertain mum Kate Middleton with a roly-poly The three-year-old was enjoying a day out with mum Kate and big brother Prince George

Royal watchers have loved seeing Princess Charlotte grow up to be a lively little girl, and on Sunday the three-year-old showed off her sunny personality as she enjoyed a day out with her family. Photos from the royals' trip to Gloucestershire show Charlotte entertaining mum Kate and big brother Prince George with quite the gymnastics display – including a roly-poly and a headstand!

The Duchess of Cambridge and her two elder children were attending the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club, where Prince William was taking part in the polo match. The trio were accompanied by Autumn Phillips and her two daughters, Savannah and Isla Phillips, who, judging by the fun photos, seem to have a great relationship with Prince William and Kate's children.

Charlotte, Kate and George were watching Prince William take part in a charity match

But it wasn't just Charlotte who stole the show at the polo match. Her brother Prince George, who turns five next month, was also spotted running around in the grounds with his sister. At one point, the future King was seen proudly carrying around a detailed drawing of an exploding volcano, which had been carefully coloured in.

The children clearly loved their day out with mum Kate, who is on maternity leave until the autumn. The family had made a much more formal appearance in London the day before, attending Trooping the Colour with the Queen at Buckingham Palace. But on Sunday, the Cambridges' enjoyed a more relaxed day out, with Kate looking as stylish as ever in a £39.99 Zara summer dress. The Duchess, who gave birth to Prince Louis just seven weeks ago, looked sensational in her casual blue striped midi dress.

Charlotte looked adorable in her pink dress and sunglasses

It's believed that newborn Louis was being looked after at home by the children's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo on Sunday. Louis was also too young to make an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour, but he was most likely indoors with his nanny; doting mother Kate would have wanted to have him nearby while she carried out her official duties and celebrated the Queen's 92nd birthday.