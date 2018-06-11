Where was Prince Louis? The littlest royal has been absent from all family outings recently Who has been babysitting Prince Louis for Trooping the Colour and the charity polo match?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had a busy weekend in the public eye by celebrating the Queen's birthday with Trooping the Colour on Saturday, followed by the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club on Sunday. Although the pair were joined by their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for the special occasions, baby Prince Louis, who was born in April, has not been seen at all. So who has been taking care of the youngest member of the royal family?

William and Kate welcomed Louis in April

This weekend, Kate was very much a hands-on mum with George and Charlotte, comforting her daughter after a fall at Trooping the Colour and teaching her eldest son how a slinky works while sitting on the grass at the polo match. The mum-of-three was also spotted at the horse trials recently with George and Charlotte, and of course made her first post-birth appearance looking stunning at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May, just six weeks after giving birth. However, her little Prince was absent from the occasions.

George and Charlotte played together at the polo match

HELLO! understands that the family nanny, Maria Borrallo, has likely been helping out with little Prince Louis. Maria was also nowhere to be seen during the events, when previously she was spotted taking care of the little Prince and Princess behind-the-scenes at Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour. Someone else who is thought to be stepping in to babysit is Louis' grandma, Carole Middleton. Kate's mum is a hands-on grandma to her three grandchildren, and has previously been spotted taking George out for the day at Berkshire Petting Zoo. She also picked Prince George up from school while Kate was in labour, and visited Kensington Palace shortly after the Duke and Duchess returned home to meet her new grandchild.

At the royal wedding however, both Carole and Maria were had important roles - Carole as a guest, and Maria on hand to keep an eye on the bridesmaids and pageboys. It is believed that Prince Louis was being cared for by members of staff at Windsor Castle. As HELLO! previously reported, it's likely the youngest member of the family would have been present at Trooping the Colour, but would have remained indoors with the nanny while his big brother and sister went onto the balcony with their parents. Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte didn't make their balcony debut before their 1st birthday, so it stands to reason that we will see the youngster at the Trooping the Colour in 2019.

